Next time you travel to Italy, stray beyond the obvious (Florence, Venice) and head to Padua, the newest UNESCO World Heritage Site in Italy. Much before Michelangelo, Raphael, and Botticelli put the country on the world art map, lived Giotto di Bondone, a 14th-century artist who is revered as the father of the Renaissance movement. Though he was from Florence, his masterworks are seen in Padua. A series of frescoes, the most prominent on Scrovegni Chapel (1305), earned the city the moniker, Urbs Picta (Painted City). Padua offers you a rare opportunity to explore a secluded part of Italy.