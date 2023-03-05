Immersive experiences are the best way to see the world. From Holi in Lord Krishna’s land to a summer getaway in the hills, and the frescoed buildings of Padua in Italy, this week we bring you the best of travel experiences from across the world. Worth possessing are Gauri Devidayal’s book on the making of The Table and Birdy. by Erik Lorincz bar accessories with fine Japanese craftsmanship.
Flowers, tonnes of them, mark Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan. Phoolan ki Holi, or holi played with flowers, is said to date back to Lord Krishna’s time, or so the myth goes. Ramanreti Ashram in Mahavan in Mathura, which locals consider to be the playground of Krishna, will host the festival over three days. The festivities begin at Vishram Ghat and end at the Dwarkadeesh Temple. Tonnes of gulal, other organic colours derived from flowers, and actual flowers are used.
In Vrindavan, Phoolon ki Holi is centred around the Banke Bihari Temple. The day ends with a splashing of gulal. Head out if the thought of playing holi the traditional way, without the use of toxic chemical colours, excites you.
Next time you travel to Italy, stray beyond the obvious (Florence, Venice) and head to Padua, the newest UNESCO World Heritage Site in Italy. Much before Michelangelo, Raphael, and Botticelli put the country on the world art map, lived Giotto di Bondone, a 14th-century artist who is revered as the father of the Renaissance movement. Though he was from Florence, his masterworks are seen in Padua. A series of frescoes, the most prominent on Scrovegni Chapel (1305), earned the city the moniker, Urbs Picta (Painted City). Padua offers you a rare opportunity to explore a secluded part of Italy.
The city is home to Prato della Valle, said to be the most stunning of European squares; Giotto’s legacy in Scrovegni Chapel and other buildings; Palazzo della Ragione, the biggest public building of the Italian Middle Ages, and a variety of churches.