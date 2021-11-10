Zika Virus outbreak in Kanpur: Total cases cross 100, CM Yogi Adityanath to hold review meet

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

With the addition of 16 cases on November 9, the total number of Zika infections in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has crossed 100. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold a meeting at Kanpur Development Authority auditorium with the district and health officials to review the efforts to deal with Zika virus in the district.

"The 16 patients are residents of Harjinder Nagar, Pokharpur, Tiwaripur Bagiya and Qazi Khera localities in the Chakeri hinterland," said Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur City, as per a Times of India report.

Singh said that about 100 teams have been deployed to undertake various tasks, including surveying nearby areas and sampling symptomatic people.

Besides, an additional 15 rapid response teams (RRT) have been deployed to check the Zika outbreak, he added.

The first case of the virus was reported in Kanpur on October 23 when a warrant officer of the IAF tested positive for the infection.

The Health Department and Municipal Corporation of Kanpur are spreading awareness regarding Zika virus in most affected areas including, Shyam Nagar, Koyla Nagar, Chakeri, Jagmau, and Air Force colonies, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Adityanath will also visit Zika virus affected areas to meet the family members of the persons infected by the virus to take stock of the health facilities being provided to them and the cleanliness drive in the area.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day.

Symptoms of Zika virus include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.