Worried over baby selling incident, Jharkhand CM directs for probe into

Taking serious note of incident of selling of a baby in Nirmal Hriday, a shelter home run by the Missionaries of Charity, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today instructed to get the activities of other NGOs and Trusts running such services probed.

The CM directed his Principal Secretary Sunil Barnwal for a probe into such matters by any capable agency, an official release said here. The instruction followed CM's meeting a delegation headed by BJP MP Sameer Oraon who urged him to order a probe into the works of other NGOs and trusts so that innocent people were not cheated and exploited.

Oraon referred to reports published in newspapers, which are a cause for concern, particularly the July 5 newspaper publication on Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity wherein baby selling was reported, according to a press release. An FIR has also been registered in that connection, he added.

Oraon said that the NGO has also admitted that selling of babies had happened in the past too. The delegation comprised Khijri MLA and BJPs Scheduled Tribe Morchas state unit president Ram Kumar Pahan, BJPs state unit spokesman J B Tubid and former MLA Sunil Soren.

Two days back Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ranchi unit, had filed a complaint against Nirmal Hriday staffer Anima Indwar for allegedly selling an infant boy to a Uttar Pradesh-based couple. The staffer and a Nun have been arrested by the police in this connection.