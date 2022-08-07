English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Woman gangraped by 4 men in Mathura, video of the incident sent to her in laws: Police

    Police said on Saturday that three of the four accused have been arrested in the case.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    A woman was allegedly raped by four men in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who also made a video of the incident and sent it to her in-laws, police said.

    Police said on Saturday that three of the four accused have been arrested in the case.

    The survivor had gone to a public service centre on May 28 to fill a form for the post of Anganwadi worker when the operator of the centre, a computer operator, a shop owner and another man sexually assaulted her. "The matter came to light when one of the accused sent the video to the woman's in-laws," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

    He said the main accused belongs to the same village in Aligarh district where the woman's parents lived.

    The woman and the accused had also studied together, the officer added.
    PTI
    Tags: #gangrape #Mathura #UP Police
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 10:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.