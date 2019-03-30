App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With the accomplishment of Mission Shakti, here's a look at the journey of India's space program

India now has a commendable track record when it comes to space technology and research. They deserve the appreciation irrespective of which government sanctioned the project. However governments would do well not to bring research organisation into the web of politics in the future.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp

Last week marked yet another milestone in India’s growing space prowess with the success of anti-satellite (ASAT) named Mission Shakti, which can destroy an orbiting (enemy) satellite.

With this feat, India joins the elite club of the US, Russia and China that have this capability. In a live broadcast to the nation on March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is a big moment for India. Something that all of us should be proud of. We are not just capable to defend on land, water and air, but now also in space. I congratulate all scientists who have made this possible and made India a much stronger nation.”

According to reports, the project was commissioned two years back. The ASAT destroyed a pre-determined target which was 300 kilometres in the low earth orbit, which within a range three minutes.

While prominent leaders from different parties applauded the efforts of scientists in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), they also criticised Modi for his timing with election campaigns heating up as Lok Sabha polls are nearing.

related news

At times like these, it does some good to take a step back and appreciate India’s tremendous growth in space research and technology, for we have come a long way.

Let us take ISRO. The organisation was first founded in August 1969 and built its first satellite Aryabhata in 1975. Since then we have launched over 100 satellites to space. The organisation has moved from developing communication satellites to more sophisticated human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan, which was proposed to be launched by December 2021.

Prior to that the ISRO scientists successfully launched India’s first lunar probe, Chandrayaan-I at the first attempt on 22 October,2008, and at a fraction of cost of that of Western counterparts. Even India’s first spaceflight programme, proposed at the investment of Rs 10,000 crore, is much cheaper than that of the US or China. In comparison, the US’ Apollo programme cost $20 million back in 1970s.

India’s Mars mission comes at a cost of $74 million, a fraction of $671 million spend by the US space agency NASA on its Mars mission MAVEN, according to a NDTV article.

India now has a commendable track record when it comes to space technology and research. They deserve the appreciation irrespective of which government sanctioned the project.

Sure, the a​ddress does raise questions about timing and the Prime Minister’s live address was touted as the propaganda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However it is better to leave to the Election Commission, the designated authority to judge whether the announcement was politically motivated or not. In this case, the commission has concluded that it did not violate the moral code of conduct.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mission Shakti

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Aligarh DM Submits Evidence to EC on Rajasthan Guv's Remarks on Return ...

‘Will Pay Wife Maintenance Money With Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income ...

Congress to Win 22 Seats in MP, Kamal Nath Predicts Poor Show for BJP ...

Elections 2019: Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar

WATCH | Too Early to Worry About RCB Not Making Play-offs: Parthiv

Maharashtra Man Bangs 70-year-old Mother's Head Against Wall, Beats He ...

Dancing to Honey Singh’s Tunes on TikTok Lands Two Delhi Gangsters i ...

IPL 2019 | Ganguly as Advisor at Eden Gardens Conflict of Interest, Sa ...

Balakot Strikes Made BJP Forget the Ram Temple Issue, Says Farooq Abdu ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has nei ...

‘Article 35A didn’t damage Jammu and Kashmir, militancy did,’ sa ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth scrapes to three-game win over China ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders look to ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle star ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.