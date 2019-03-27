PM Modi address Highlights: ASAT could have launched during UPA-II had they shown interest, says Former DRDO chief VK Sarawat

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief G Madhavan Nair told ANI: "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for having a political will to take such a decision and implement it within a short time."

"When Chinese did this kind of experiment, there was a lot of uproar from the international community as they polluted the entire space but here we have taken a wise decision to have a satellite made by ISRO and demonstrated that we can kill live satellite using our own anti-satellite system," he said.

Former ISRO Scientist Nambin Narayanan told ANI: "It is a complex technology, which is difficult to achieve. We have the ability to destroy an enemy satellite. If you are powerful, then you have a status in the world whether you like it or not."



​– ANI