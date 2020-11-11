Will take call on extending support to Mahagathbandhan once final results are declared: Owaisi

AIMIM, which appeared set to win five Muslim-dominated seats in the Bihar assembly polls, will take a call on extending support to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan once the final results were declared, party's chief Asaduddin Owaisi said here on November 10.

Asked once the final results are out and if there will be a need whether AIMIM will support RJD, the Hyderabad MP told reporters here counting was still going on and the final results are yet to be declared.

"I would be able to answer once the results are out.

Why should I speculate...when the final results are out then a decision will be taken," Owaisi said without giving a direct reply.

He said the party would strive for development of the state's Seemanchal region.

Owaisi-led AIMIM was part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front that has four other parties, including former union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

He further said AIMIM will contest the polls in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states also without divulging any details on alliance with other parties.

On allegations that his party was dividing anti-BJP votes, Owaisi said he is running a political party and has a right to contest on its own.

"You mean we should not fight elections. You (Congress) went and sat in Shiv Sena's lap (in Maharashtra).. ...I will fight in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and will fight every election in the country.Do I need to ask anyone's permission to fight the polls," he said.

"AIMIM will fight in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and with whom we will ally only time will tell," Owaisi added.