Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why are hashtags #WeLoveBeef and #Beef4life trending on Twitter?

The police has registered cases against the perpetrators under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including attempt to murder.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The evening of July 12 saw surprising hashtags trending on Twitter – #WeLoveBeef and #Beef4life. Turns out it was in response to and in solidarity with a 24-year-old youth, who was attacked after he posted an image of himself having beef soup on Facebook.

Mohammed Faizan, hailing from Poravachery village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, runs a Xerox shop to make ends meet.

On July 9, he posted a picture of himself consuming beef soup on his personal Facebook account. He reportedly described its taste too.

Beef trends

Enraged by his actions, a group of people barged into his house and beat him mercilessly. Faiza, who sustained the brutal injuries, is recuperating in a district hospital.

On the orders of district Superintendent of Police TK Rajasekaran, the Kilvelur police arrested four people on July 12 – Dinesh Kumar, Agathian, Ganeshkumar and Mohankumar.

The police has registered cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including attempt to murder.

Sources have told Deccan Herald that Dinesh Kumar is a member of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and a local level office bearer. Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that the youth was attacked with a wooden log and iron rod forcing his relatives to demand action against Faizan’s attackers.

In response to the incident, outraged Twitter users relentlessly posted using hashtags #WeLoveBeef and #Beef4life in an attempt to condemn rising incidents of hate crimes, vigilantism, and intolerance over food habits.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #beef #Hate Crime #India #Tamil Nadu #Twitter #vigilante violence

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

