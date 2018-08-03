Where will Vijay Mallya be lodged when he is brought back to India?

While it remains uncertain if Vijay Mallya will be successfully extradited to India, a UK court hearing his trial has sought video footage of the cell in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison, where the fugitive businessman could be lodged.

Indian authorities have said that Mallya will be kept at Barrack 12 of the prison when is brought back, The Indian Express has reported.

Here's a look at what entails for an inmate of Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Prison.

What is a barrack?

There are separate enclosed spaces inside prisons which are earmarked for undertrials as well as convicts. Prisoners are confined to such spaces to curtail their movement and their ability to form congregations or unions inside a jail premises. In several countries, these spaces are known as compartments. In India, such spaces are referred to as barracks and are identified by a number.

Each barrack functions as a single unit in the prison and has toilets, washing areas and sleeping facilities. These barracks are divided into cells, such that each cell can house 10 – 15 inmates. However, there are specialized barracks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison that house just one individual in each cell, such as Barrack 12.

What does an inmate of Barrack 12 get?

Each cell in Barrack 12 has an attached toilet, a washing area and a courtyard. Usually prison barracks have Indian-style toilets, but some cells in Barrack 12 have western commodes. Each inmate is given a mattress with a pillow and a bedsheet; a melamine tumbler, plate and two bowls to have water and meals.

The inmates are provided melamine dishes so that they can’t use them to injure themselves or others. The ceiling fan is placed extremely high so it cannot be reached by a prisoner.

The cell is under 24/7 CCTV surveillance and guards are posted inside as well as outside to watch over inmates round the clock.

What about meals?

The Union Home Ministry’s Model Prison Manual has prescribed a calorie intake of 2,320 – 2,730 kcal/day for male inmates and 1,900 – 2,830 kcal/day for female inmates. The Jail Food Committee prepares food in accordance with this guideline. The inmates are served food four times a day – breakfast between 6 am and 7 am; lunch at noon; tea at 4:30 pm; and dinner at 7 pm.

Natural light in the cell

Mallya, through his counsel Clare Montgomery, said that Barrack 12 lacks natural light and ventilation. To this, the prison authorities have claimed that each cell has a window which provides cross-ventilation through bars on the opposite wall. Besides, the courtyard provides direct sunlight, jail authorities have said.

Who all have been lodged in Barrack 12?

Barrack 12 houses high-profile prisoners who could either pose a threat to others or are perceived to face threats themselves.

Former television executive Peter Mukerjea was lodged in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Prison. He is being tried for the murder of his step-daughter Sheena Bora.

President (finance) of Nirav Modi’s Firestar International, who is in judicial custody for the alleged Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam, has been lodged here.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Samir Bhujbal are among high profile inmates of Barrack 12.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was housed here when he underwent his sentence for his involvement in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast case.

Terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who participated in the 26/11 attacks, was also lodged in Barrack 12 briefly, before he was moved to the infamous Anda Cell. Kasab’s cell is now occupied by Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jindal, one of the alleged handlers of the 26/11 terrorists.