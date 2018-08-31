App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal government planning policy to benefit sportspersons, says Mamata Banerjee

The policy would be framed keeping in mind the performance of the sportspersons in different tournaments at the international level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal government is planning to come up with a new policy for the benefit of promising sportspersons and budding talents, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said.

The policy would be framed keeping in mind the performance of the sportspersons in different tournaments at the international level.

"Our government has always helped our sportspersons. Now, we are aiming to come up with a new policy to help sportsperson who have won medals and brought honour for the state. This will boost their confidence and help them achieve new feat in next big level," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat today.

A sportsperson who wins a medal at the Asian Games would be helped to achieve a better result at the next big sporting event, she said.

The Mamata Banerjee government has announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for Jalpaiguri girl Swapna Burman who bagged gold in the women's heptathlon event at the ongoing 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

If Swapna requires an accommodation in Kolkata, the state government would definitely look into it, Banerjee said.

If she returns home by September 3, the state government would felicitate her in Darjeeling, the chief minister said. Starting Monday, the chief minister is likely to visit the Darjeeling Hills on a three-day tour.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal #West Bengal government

