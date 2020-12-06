PlusFinancial Times
West Bengal Government Distancing Itself From Rule Of Law: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

It is high time to "ensure governance in accordance with the Constitution and render police and administration politically neutral", the governor said on Twitter later in the day.

PTI
Dec 6, 2020 / 08:12 PM IST

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is "getting away" from the path of the Constitution.

He said that a "huge blow is being struck on the soul of Dr B R Ambedkar", the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

"I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution," he told reporters after paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

"It is distancing itself from rule of law," Dhankhar, who has been at odds with the Trinamool Congress government since assuming charge in West Bengal, said.

It is high time to "ensure governance in accordance with the Constitution and render police and administration politically neutral", the governor said on Twitter later in the day.

"CS & DGP @WBPolice non-responsive stance ignoring lawful accountability, letter and spirit of the Constitution is fraught with serious consequences," he said.
