West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2020: List of websites to check for WBCHSE Results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020 at 3.30 PM on July 17. Results of all the three streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce — will be declared today by the WBCHSE.

West Bengal Board Class 12 results 2020: Where to check WBCHSE class 12th result

The WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2020 will be released on the board’s official website. Students can visit wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in to check their WBCHSE class 12 result 2020.

The WB HS class 12 results 2020 are expected to be declared today at 3.30 pm.

related news West Bengal Board HS Result 2020: When and Where to check WBCHSE Board Class 12 Results



Visit the wbchse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link reading ‘WBCHSE Result 2020’.

Enter your unique exam credentials.

Click Submit and result will now be declared on your screen.

You can download the West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020. Remember to take a print of your WBCHSE class 12 result for future reference.



To pass the WBCHSE Class 12 exam, students need to pass in all the compulsory subjects scoring 30 percent. The WB board will conduct a supplementary examination later for those who do not meet the passing criterion.

Nearly eight lakh students had appeared for the WBCHSE class 12 exams, which were conducted in March. However, due to the lockdown, some of the exams could not be conducted.