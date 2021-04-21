MARKET NEWS

April 21, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Election Commission to follow COVID-19 safety measures in counting centres as cases spike

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, five phases have concluded. The next phase
will take place tomorrow (April 22). The election campaign and canvassing have continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 21, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Continous surge in coronavirus cases is a cause of worry for West Bengal which is witnessing assembly elections. Out of eight-phase polls, five are over and three legs are left. The sixth phase of voting is tomorrow. The last two rounds will take place on April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2 along with the other three states -- Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

  • April 21, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | No let up in COVID cases in Bengal; TMC MP Mausam Noor infected for second time

    With three more rounds of voting left, the West Bengal yesterday registered its highest-ever single-day spike of 9,819 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,78,172, state health department said in its bulletin. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Benazir Noor tested positive for the COVID-19, a day before party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a rally in Chanchal in Noor's native Malda district today. Noor, who had tested positive for the contagion in 2020 also, has been advised to go for home isolation, health department sources said. (PTI)

  • April 21, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EC to follow COVID safety measures in counting centres: official

    The Election Commission (EC) will follow all COVID-19 safety measures in centres selected for counting of votes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in West Bengal, a senior official said yesterday. Besides sanitising the premises of the counting centres, the EC has planned to provide masks, face shields and sanitiser to counting agents, he said.
    "As per the directive of the Calcutta High Court and the EC, we are planning to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. We have told district magistrates and election officials in the districts to take up all the arrangements at the counting centres," the official said. (PTI)

  • April 21, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the schedule for the West Bengal assembly election was decided to assist the BJP, and voiced displeasure at the rejection of her proposal to club the polling for the remaining three phases. Training her guns on the BJP, she claimed the party brought in "lakhs of people" from outside the state to help in the campaign and many of these people were infected with COVID-19. (PTI)

  • April 21, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

