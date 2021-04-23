MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 23, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address virtual rallies in Bengal today amid surge in COVID-19 cases

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting took place in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, six phases have concluded. The next phase will
take place on April 26. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 23, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The polling in the Bengal Assembly election is being held in eight phases. Of these, six phases have concluded, and the remaining two phases will be held on April 26 and April 29. In the next phase, as many as 36 constituencies across four districts will vote. There are 284 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

  • April 23, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Twitter: Hours after PM cancelled his meetings in West Bengal, the Election Commission comes out with restrictions on political meetings. Coincidence much, ECI? The ECI could have acted much earlier on this, but alas it only acts after taking instructions from the PM and Home Minister. I have cancelled all my public meetings henceforth and will reach out to people virtually. Although 500 people are still allowed in public meetings, I'd urge the EC to stop them too. Bengal wants to fight COVID while the Tourist Gang is busy fighting against Bengal!

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 23, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad today at 4.30 pm. The address will stream live on:

    > Facebook/BJP4India
    > Twitter/BJP4India
    > YouTube/BJP4India
    > BJP's official website - bjplive.org

  • April 23, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has canceled all pre-scheduled poll meetings. She will now address people virtually.

  • April 23, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling personnel submitted materials at the Receiving Centre of 268 Purbasthali Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District after sixth phase of voting ended in Bengal yesterday.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 23, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, six phases have concluded. The next phase will take place on April 26. Counting of votes will happen on May 2 along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

  • April 23, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress takes dig at EC over restrictions announced on poll campaigning in Bengal

    After the Election Commission (EC) imposed strict restrictions on holding public rallies and poll campaigning in West Bengal, the Congress said the direction has come late as the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory are almost over. "Ha! Ha! Ha!. What a strong direction by ECI after elections are over in 4 States and nearly over in the fifth State," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter. 

  • April 23, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The Election Commission has extended the silence period to 72 hours from 48 hours before the end of the polling in Phase 6, Phase 7 and Phase 8 in West Bengal. In view of the extension of the silence period, there would in any case be no campaigning from 6.30 pm on April 26 (date of poll of 7th phase) to April 29 (date of poll of 8th phase).

  • April 23, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The Election Commission made clear that permission for roadshows, cycle, bike or vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn. The order came on a day when the state registered the highest single-day spike of 11,948 COVID-19 cases. In a letter addressed to heads of all recognised parties on April 21, the commission had referred to the directions of the Calcutta High Court issued on April 20 which said that it would be open for the EC and the state chief electoral officer to take requisite steps and also to ensure successful implementation of COVID protocols by requiring strict compliance of prescribed guidelines and orders by all political parties, candidates and all other concerned with the poll process. The EC had recently prohibited campaign between 7 pm and 10 am to discourage public gatherings. (PTI)

  • April 23, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EC bans roadshows, vehicle rallies in Bengal; restricts public meets to max 500 people

    Expressing anguish that COVID-related safety protocols were being flouted in West Bengal campaigning, the Election Commission yesterday placed an immediate ban on road shows, 'pad yatras' and vehicle rallies in the state and said public meetings having more than 500 people would not be allowed. Using its constitutional powers, the commission issued an order placing fresh restrictions on physical campaigning in the state where two more phases of elections are due on April 26 and 29. The orders came into force from 7 pm on the day. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 23, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Police firing, stray violence reported in sixth phase of polling

    Isolated incidents of violence, including police firing, were reported in the sixth phase of polling in 43 assembly constituencies of West Bengal. Seven persons, including two policemen, were injured in two incidents of violence in Bagdah and Barrackpore constituencies in North 24 Parganas district. The police fired three rounds after about 250 people attacked and injured two policemen near a booth in the Bagdah seat. The police went there after the sector officer was attacked, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab said. The police personnel, including the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagdah police station, were admitted to a hospital. Two other persons, of whom one has bullet injuries, were also hospitalised, the CEO said. (PTI)

  • April 23, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, five phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.