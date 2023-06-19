English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 19, 2023 / 12:14 pm

    Tamil Nadu weather live updates: Schools shut in state due to heavy downpour

    Monsoon Updates: IMD has predicted arrival of monsoon in Andhra Pradesh in coming days. Delayed monsoon and ongoing heatwave claimed over 100 lives in UP, Bihar and Odisha. Rajasthan and Gujarat experiencing heavy rainfall.

    Monsoon Live Updates: Schools of various districts in Tamil Nadu have been ordered shut due to heavy rainfall. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpet districts declared holiday on Monday.

    Some parts of Delhi-NCR also got a slight relief from the heatwaves after rainfall on Monday morning.

    • Tamil Nadu weather live updates: Schools shut in state due to heavy downpour
      Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported in various parts of India
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 19, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

      Chennai monsoon live updates: 10 international flights diverted to Bengaluru

      Flights from Doha, Abu Dhabi, London, Sharjah, Colombo, Singapore, Muscat and Dubai planned to land in Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru because of bad weather. Various parts of city are waterlogged and are facingtraffic.

    • June 19, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

      Chennai Live Updates: Here is what the city should expect later tonight

      Although the downpour has stopped for now, suburbs should expect cloudy weather throughout the day.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 19, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

      Kolkata weather live update: No rain relief for Kolkata residents

      No respite in Kolkata with maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are to likely to be 34 degree celsius and 29 degree celsius on Monday. However there is a possibility of rain in coming days.

    • June 19, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

      Tamil Nadu Monsoon LIVE: Moderate rainfall in the state after heavy downpour last night

      Schools shut in various districts due to heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu

    • June 19, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

      Rajasthan Monsoon Live Updates: Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded yesterday after heavy rainfall

      Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital got flooded yesterday following heavy rainfall in the city. Efforts are underway to clear the premises.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market