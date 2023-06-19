Tamil Nadu weather live updates: Schools shut in state due to heavy downpour

Flights from Doha, Abu Dhabi, London, Sharjah, Colombo, Singapore, Muscat and Dubai planned to land in Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru because of bad weather. Various parts of city are waterlogged and are facingtraffic.
Monsoon Live Updates: Schools of various districts in Tamil Nadu have been ordered shut due to heavy rainfall. Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Chengalpet districts declared holiday on Monday.
Some parts of Delhi-NCR also got a slight relief from the heatwaves after rainfall on Monday morning.
Although the downpour has stopped for now, suburbs should expect cloudy weather throughout the day.
The last batch of #Rains for #Chennai and suburbs, rains expected to slowly stop after an hour or so. Cloudy skies with sun peeping later in the day. Rinse & repeat later in the night. Lets see how tonight turns out to. #COMK #ChennaiRains #ChennaiWeather pic.twitter.com/drJV3A8XuU— Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) June 19, 2023
No respite in Kolkata with maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are to likely to be 34 degree celsius and 29 degree celsius on Monday. However there is a possibility of rain in coming days.
Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital got flooded yesterday following heavy rainfall in the city. Efforts are underway to clear the premises.