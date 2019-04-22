App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Visitors being barred to meet Lalu Prasad at PM's instructions : Tejashwi Yadav

'The PM was there in Araria when the notice barring people from meeting Lalu Prasad was issued on last Saturday', Tejashwi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on April 22 alleged that visitors were barred from meeting his father, party supremo Lalu Prasad in Ranchi jail at the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance of opposition parties) leaders in Bihar have criticised the "ill-treatment" allegedly meted out to Prasad in jail and said that they would take it to the "people's court" for justice.

Yadav said that visitors, including the family members, were barred from meeting Lalu Prasad (in Ranchi jail) on Saturday last week at the instructions of the prime minister based on the feedback given by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

"The PM was there in Araria when the notice barring people from meeting Lalu Prasad was issued on last Saturday", he said.

related news

"I have not been able to meet my father in the past one and half months though I had gone to Ranchi to meet him. He is not being treated properly as tests which were necessary to be conducted has been delayed. This is a political conspiracy against him (Lalu Prasad). Completely inhuman behaviour is being meted out to him," Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, told reporters here during a joint press conference with the Mahagathbandhan leaders.

Tejashwi had gone to Ranchi to meet his father on April 6 and had alleged he was not allowed to meet Prasad in jail by the "autocratic" BJP government in the neighbouring state.

"A conspiracy was being hatched against Lalu ji. He is in a hospital undergoing treatment amid security, but his room is being raided every day," he claimed.

The opposition alliance, he said, would take the matter of Prasad not being allowed to meet his family and friends to the people's court as it is the "biggest court".

Prasad, who is in Ranchi jail following his conviction in several fodder scam cases, is currently lodged in RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital due to his multiple ailments.

Prasad's wife and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi had accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to poison him in hospital.

"If the Centre as well as the state governments of Bihar and Jharkhand want to kill him, if they want to kill the entire family of Lalu Prasad, they can do so but their dictatorship will not be accepted," Rabri had said in a minute long video clip posted on her Twitter handle on Saturday.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who was present at the meeting said, "Prasad is being treated even worse than an Indian prisoner kept in Pakistan jail. It is being done on the instructions of those in power ... People are watching everything and they (those in power) will have to face the consequences of people's anger."

Hindustan Awam Morcha Manjhi(S) president Jitan Ram Manjhi said "We severely criticize and condemn the manner in which Lalu Prasadjee is being ill treated in jail. He is not allowed to meet even his family members. We will take this to the people's court".

Bihar PCC president Madan Mohan Jha, senior Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh were also present at the meeting.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lalu Prasad #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Tejashwi Yadav

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan’s patriotic act strikes a perfect chord ...

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Indian Kids to Train With a LaLiga Club Every Year Under Scholarship P ...

Days After EC Rap Over 'Modi ki Sena' Comment, Army Again Finds Mentio ...

Procedural Impropriety Shown By CJI, Says SC Advocates On Record Assoc ...

Sunny Deol: Doing Action Comes Naturally to Me, I Don't Think Age Will ...

IPL 2019: RR VS DC, Can Rajasthan Continue To Win Under Their New Capt ...

Delhi Court Directs CBI to Give Closure Report Documents of Missing JN ...

Jio Launches Interactive Cricket Play Concept With a New Jio Cricket S ...

Uber Wins $1 Billion Investment From Toyota, SoftBank Fund

The Tech and Auto Show, EP 80: Ducati Scrambler 800, Huawei P30 Pro, M ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Lok Sabha election: Infrastructure, belief and Raj Narain's words expl ...

Death of 23-year-old engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur: In su ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.