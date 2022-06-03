English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Visa scam: Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case

    The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
    Karti Chidambaram (File Image)

    Karti Chidambaram (File Image)

    A Delhi court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese Visas scam.

    Special Judge MK Nagpal denied relief to Karti Chidambaram, saying there was not enough ground to allow his application.

    The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

    The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case.
    PTI
    Tags: #anticipatory bail plea #Enforcement Directorate #Karti Chidambaram #money laundering
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 05:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.