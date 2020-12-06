Veteran Marathi Actor Ravi Patwardhan Passes Away Aged 84

Source: Twitter

Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, known for his Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai passed away due to a heart attack on December 6. He was 84 years old.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, he had trouble breathing on the night of December 5, after which he was admitted to a private hospital. However, his condition did not improve.

Ravi Patwardhan, born on September 6, 1937 was survived by his wife, children, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

The actor was last seen in the Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai wherein he played the role of a grandfather, alongside actors - Tejashree Pradha, Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Girish Oak, and Ashutosh Patki, among others.

The director of the show Ajay Mayekar posted on Instagram about his demise.

Earlier in March also he had suffered a heart attack, the report said.Ravi Patwardhan has so far acted in more than 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi and Marathi films. He is known for films like Ankush (Hindi), Tejab (Hindi), Ashya Asawya Suna (Marathi), Umbartha (Marathi), Jyotiba Phule (Marathi).