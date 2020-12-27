Validity of driving licence, vehicle registration certificate extended till March 31, 2021

Driving licence validity extended to March 31, 2021

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced on December 27 that the validity of driving licence (DL) and other related documents such as registration certificate, fitness certificate, and permits will be extended till March 31, 2021.

The validity extension will apply to all documents that were supposed to expire on February 1, 2020, and those that would expire by March 31, 2021.

A directory issued to states and union territories in this regard reads: “Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents may be treated to be valid till 31st March 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st February 2020 or would expire by 31st March 2021.”

The Centre’s advisory states that this move will “help citizens avail of transport-related services while maintaining social distancing."

Notably, this is the fourth time the Centre has extended the validity of important documents in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. On August 24, the government had extended the validity of vital vehicle papers till December 31, 2020, which have now been extended to March 31, 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Similar advisories were issued by the Road Transport Ministry prior to August also -- March 30 and June 09 – to extend the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.