Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt extends validity of expiring driving licence, motor vehicle documents till December 31

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had in June extended the validity of such documents till September 30, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The government has extended the validity of expiring driving licence and other motor vehicle documents until December 31, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is further advised that the validity of all the of the above-referred documents, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by December 31, 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020," government notification stated.

Close

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued an advisory in March and June extending the validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The validity of all such document(s) was extended till September 30, 2020.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:37 pm

