Uttar Pradesh Bypolls LIVE: 40% voting in Gorakhpur till 4 pm, CM Yogi also casts his vote

Mar 11, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: Voting picks up by noon
Voting for the by-elections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, which began on a dull note today, picked up momentum by noon amid tight security arrangements to ensure free and fair polling.
Election office sources said nearly 20 percent of the electorate cast their ballots by mid-day and the exercise was going on peacefully, reports PTI.
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
While Gorakhpur sees 16.80% voting, Phulpur sees 12.20% and total voting at 14.50% till 11 am, reports News 18
Bihar by-elections
About 12% electorate cast their votes till 10 am in the bypolls for one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Bihar today, where the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and the opposition RJD-Congress alliance are locked in a battle, reports PTI. The by-elections are being held for Araria Lok Sabha seat and, Jahanabad and Bhabhua Assembly constituencies. According to election commission sources, the polling is so far peaceful.
Bypolls are also underway for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly seats in Bihar
BJP will see a “spectacular success” in 2019, Yogi said after casting his vote. BJP will win both by-polls, and in 2019 we will come up with grand success, he said.
The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively, following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and his wife Raj Kumari Maurya show theirs marked with indelible ink after they cast their votes during Phulpur Lok Sabha by-poll election, in Allahabad on Sunday.
40 percent polling in Gorakhpur, 29 percent in Phulpur till 4 pm. Chief Minister Yogi also casts his vote.
Poor turnout in Phulpur by-polls. Till 3 pm, only 26.6 percent of the registered voters have cast their votes. Source: ANI
Voting for all the seats will be held between 7 am and 5 pm
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
While Gorakhpur sees 16.80% voting, Phulpur sees 12.20% and total voting at 14.50% till 11 am, reports News 18
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Voting till 9 am: 7 percent in Gorakhpur, 4.5 percent in Phulpur, reports News 18
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Exuding confidence that the BJP would sweep the ongoing Lok Sabha bypolls in the state, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today said the 2014 Lok Sabha record would be repeated by the saffron party.
"I am confident that on March 14, the record which was made in Phulpur in 2014 (Lok Sabha general elections) will be repeated, and our candidate Kaushalendra Patel will emerge victorious," he told reporters after casting his vote for Phulpur parliamentary constituency along with his family members, reports PTI.
Bihar by-elections
In Araria parliamentary constituency, seven candidates are in the fray. Former BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh is seeking to regain the seat from the RJD which has fielded Sarfaraz Alam, the death of whose father Mohd Taslimuddin has necessitated the bypoll.
In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party has given ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan.
The by-elections are being watched with much eagerness as this is the first electoral battle in the state since last year's political realignment when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the Grand Alliance and rejoined the BJP-led NDA
Bihar by-elections
UP Bypolls
The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. Ten candidates are in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates are contesting from Phulpur. The result will be declared on March 14.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote. “SP-BSP alliance is an opportunistic alliance, it will be defeated. People will vote for BJP, good governance we have done. Votes will be a referendum for our 1 year of rule. We have done a growth-oriented politics and that has cut ice with voters. Agenda is vikas and good governance, caste politics of opposition will not work,” he told CNN-News 18.
Gorakhpur constituency has been a bastion of Yogi Adityanath who has contested and won on the seat five times in a row. The BJP campaigned aggressively projecting Adityanath as the party’s face, but with Yogi not contesting, the opposition may have sniffed a small chance at pulling off an upset
The Opposition parties are making all efforts to snatch the seats away from the ruling party (BJP). It is visible as the arch-rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have come together for the first time in 25 years in the state (UP) to take on BJP
The by-elections are being held a year before the crucial Lok Sabha polls and the contesting political parties are leaving no stone unturned to mark victory on the two constituencies
Voting for the by-elections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats commenced today amid tight security
Good Morning readers, by-elections are being held in two states - Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Stay tuned for live updates