MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Urmila Matondkar tests positive for COVID-19

The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to share her diagnosis and requested those who came in contact with her to get tested for the coronavirus

PTI
October 31, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
File image of actor-politician Urmila Matondkar (Source: PTI)

File image of actor-politician Urmila Matondkar (Source: PTI)


Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on October 31 said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to share her diagnosis and requested those who came in contact with her to get tested for the coronavirus.

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fine and have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately," Matondkar wrote on the microblogging site.

"Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities," she added.

On October 30, Mumbai reported 301 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. It took the city's caseload to 755,632 and death toll to 16,244. There are 3,966 active COVID-19 cases.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the ruling Shiv Sena last year.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #mumbai #Urmila Matondkar
first published: Oct 31, 2021 03:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.