UPSC Recruitment 2020 notification: 42 vacancies for engineers, MBBS degree holders in Defence and Health Ministry

The Union Public Service Commission has released a UPSC recruitment 2020 notification for online applications to 42 vacancies for candidates holding engineering and MBBS degrees. As per the UPSC Recruitment 2020 notification, the posts include assistant engineer (quality assurance), foreman (computer science engineering), senior scientific assistant in computer, electrical and mechanical engineering, special grade III assistant professor in clinical haematology, immuno- haematology and blood transfusion, medical oncology and neonatology.

Aspirants can fill and submit the application forms online at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is October 15.

How to apply to UPSC recruitment 2020?

Visit the upsconline.nic.in

Click on Online Recruitment Application (ORA) For Various Recruitment Posts

Check the list of the posts and click on Apply Now for the one you want to apply.

Fill in all the details carefully and pay the application fee before clicking on submit.

What are the UPSC Recruitment 2020 fees?

The fees for the UPSC Recruitment 2020 is Rs 25 for General, OBC, EWS category candidates. No fees applicable from SC, ST and women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2020 vacancies:

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Engineering Equipment's (Ministry of Defence) - 2 posts

Foreman Computer Science (Ministry of Defence) - 2 posts

Senior Scientific Assistant Computer (Ministry of Defence)- 3 posts

Senior Scientific Assistant Electrical (Ministry of Defence) - 2 posts

Senior Scientific Assistant Mechanical (Ministry of Defence) - 10 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology) (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) -10 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno- Haematology and Blood Transfusion (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) - 5 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology) (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) - 2 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) - 6 posts