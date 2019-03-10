App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 10, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Highlights | Pakistan's Interior Ministry bans Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and its subsidiary FIF

Live updates of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

highlights

  • Mar 06, 07:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 06, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Committed to avoid civilian casualties: Indian Army 

    In a statement, the Indian Army has stated that post its warning to Pakistan Army not to target civilian areas, the overall situation along LoC remains relatively calm. According to the statement, Pakistan Army resorted to "intense and unprovoked" firing with "heavy caliber weapons" in areas of Krishna Ghati and Sunderbani. The Indian Army is committed to avoiding civilian casualties, and "all actions taken by our defence forces are targetted towards counter-terrorism and terrorist infrastructure, away from civilian areas", the statement said, adding that there have been no casualties on the Indian side. 

  • Mar 06, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Mar 06, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Mar 06, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district early this morning.

  • Mar 05, 09:54 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 09:15 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 09:04 PM (IST)

    Statement by the Indian Air Force

    On 27 Feb 2019 morning, our Air Defence system was on full alert. A build-up of PAF aircraft on their (Pakistan) side of the LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. 

    In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively. From IAF, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement. PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in hurry, which is evident from large missed distances of weapons dropped by them.

    During combat, the use of F-16 by PAF and multiple launches of AMRAAM were conclusively observed. Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in the area east of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground.

    A detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF.  All the Su-30 aircraft engaged in combat landed back safely.  The false claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover-up for loss of its own aircraft.

    – ANI

  • Mar 05, 08:09 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 08:06 PM (IST)

    The acting Indian High Commissioner was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today by Dr Mohammad Faisal, Director General South Asia & SAARC and the following was conveyed: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi, after completion of consultations in Islamabad. The Pakistan delegation will visit New Delhi on March 14, 2019, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on March 28, 2019, to discuss the draft agreement on Kartarpur corridor.

    – CNN News18

  • Mar 05, 08:01 PM (IST)

    After India confirms Kartapur talks on track, Pakistan says its delegation will be visiting India on March 14 for the talks; High Commissioner to India will be returning to New Delhi after completion of consultations in Islamabad, CNN News 18 has reported.

  • Mar 05, 07:46 PM (IST)

    NSA Ajit Doval speaks to US counterpart John Bolton on the issue of air strikes on Pakistan. The US has agreed with the Indian stand and also wants terror camps to be removed. The US has assured full cooperation to India, CNN News 18 has reported.

  • Mar 05, 07:29 PM (IST)

    An Army jawan has ben injured in ceasefire violation at Kalal Forward Post in Nowshera sector, Jammu and Kashmir; CNN News18 has reported. He has been shifted to 166 Army hospital Satwari, Jammu. Firing is going on in Noweshara. This is the fourth ceasefire violation today.

  • Mar 05, 07:15 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Top Pakistan government sources have told CNN News 18 that JeM chief Masood Azhar is likely to be arrested. Orders expected to be signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan later today evening.

  • Mar 05, 07:11 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Supreme Court bars private channels from airing Indian films, TV shows

    Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack.      

  • Mar 05, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Minister Sherhiyar Afridi and Home Secretary said at a press briefing: Pakistan arrested 44 people belonging to different banned organizations. Mufti Abdul Rauf and Hamad Azhar also arrested. Hamad Azhar is the brother of Masood Azhar. Both names were included in the Indian dossier. 

  • Mar 05, 04:43 PM (IST)

    "We have told them (Pakistan), if they don't improve, they know what will happen to them," PM Modi has said at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Mar 05, 04:38 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 04:37 PM (IST)

    India gave a befitting reply by entering terrorists’ den: PM Modi

  • Mar 05, 04:35 PM (IST)

    One Congress leader has said that the Pulwama terror attack was an “accident”. This shows the mentality of Congress leaders. Congress leaders are finding peace lovers in these terrorists: PM Modi has said at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

  • Mar 05, 04:04 PM (IST)

    India has shared with US evidence of use of F-16 jet by Pakistan during retaliatory aerial combat, official sources have told news agency PTI.

  • Mar 05, 02:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district at 11.30 am today.

  • Mar 05, 11:22 AM (IST)

    Two militants have been killed in the Tral encounter. Search operation are going on.

  • Mar 05, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Mar 05, 08:00 AM (IST)

    One militant killed in Tral encounter so far. The operation is still going on.

  • Mar 05, 07:58 AM (IST)

    US trying to find common ground between India and Pakistan: Pompeo

    The United States is trying to find a common ground between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, describing Kashmir as a long-standing battle between the two South Asian neighbours. (PTI)

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.