Unlock 1.0 rules for Himachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre has extended Lockdown 5.0 till June 30 and stated that Unlock 1.0 will be undertaken in phases through the month to slowly revive economic activity after the prolonged shut down since March 25 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Particulars of the easing have been left up to the states, especially in containment zones. Here are the details for Himachal Pradesh:

> Lockdown in state extended till June 30

> Relaxations announced from June 1 include allowing state and private passenger buses to ply between 7 am and 7 pm, carrying 60 percent of capacity and without air conditioning service.

> Intra-state movement of buses allowed from June 1, inter-state buses also allowed – both subject to social distancing within the vehicle and at bus stands

> Curfew timings relaxed – movement allowed between 6 am to 8 pm

> Religious places, places of worship and shrines opened for locals, subject to compliance of SOPs

> Hotels opened for non-tourism purposes and housing of persons visiting state

> Restaurants and dhabas allowed to serve food, operating at 60 percent capacity in compliance of SOPs

> State schools to remain shut till June 15

> Inter-state movement allowed without pass, permits required for cross-state movement; those entering from other states to be home quarantined, those coming in from red zones to be institutionally quarantined