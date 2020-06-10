App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Himachal Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Here are the details for Unlock 1.0 in Himachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Image: AP)
Representative Image (Image: AP)

The Centre has extended Lockdown 5.0 till June 30 and stated that Unlock 1.0 will be undertaken in phases through the month to slowly revive economic activity after the prolonged shut down since March 25 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Particulars of the easing have been left up to the states, especially in containment zones. Here are the details for Himachal Pradesh:

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Close

> Lockdown in state extended till June 30

related news

> Relaxations announced from June 1 include allowing state and private passenger buses to ply between 7 am and 7 pm, carrying 60 percent of capacity and without air conditioning service.

> Intra-state movement of buses allowed from June 1, inter-state buses also allowed – both subject to social distancing within the vehicle and at bus stands

> Curfew timings relaxed – movement allowed between 6 am to 8 pm

Watch: Business Insight | Here's how states are preparing for Unlock 1.0

> Religious places, places of worship and shrines opened for locals, subject to compliance of SOPs

> Hotels opened for non-tourism purposes and housing of persons visiting state

> Restaurants and dhabas allowed to serve food, operating at 60 percent capacity in compliance of SOPs

Read all our Reopening stories here

> State schools to remain shut till June 15

> Inter-state movement allowed without pass, permits required for cross-state movement; those entering from other states to be home quarantined, those coming in from red zones to be institutionally quarantined

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #lockdown 5.0 #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.