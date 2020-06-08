Unlock 1.0 | Here's why Bengaluru residents are reluctant to go out

After a nationwide lockdown for over two months, the Karnataka government has given permission to restaurants, religious places and malls to open doors for citizens from June 8 with some restrictions. The move is a big relief for many businesses, but will residents of Bengaluru make a beeline for them?

According to a Times of India report, many Bengaluru residents are hesitant to go out despite the easing of lockdown. The paper has asked the celebrities of Kannada cinema staying in Bengaluru whether they will step out of their homes, as the government is allowing the malls, religious places and restaurants to open. Here's what they say.

Sriimurali, an actor from Kannada cinema, told TOI, "These are tough times and we need to try and contain our urge to step out as much as possible. I am not sure if I will visit any of these places soon, unless and until I am convinced about the venue, like, for instance, a hot spot run by people personally known to me who can guarantee me that I'm going to be fine".

Kannada actress Meghana Gaonkar also echoed this view. "I will definitely not be stepping out. I think this will be the case for most of us till the end of this year, since there seems to be no containing of the virus at least for now. I see no point in anyone visiting these spaces, when you can cook at home. I might be fine with takeaway food, but I'm not revisiting my favourite cafes anytime soon," she said.

Choreographer in Kannada cinema Sheetal Sharma explained that coronavirus has not gone anywhere. "I have a young son at home, so I need to be all the more careful. I feel there are enough people on the streets who have reasons to be there. Unless and until I have pressing matters, I will not head out," she noted.

- Use a mask, sanitise your hands, maintain social distancing, follow these compulsory precautions in crowded places.

- If using a cloth /reusable mask, disinfect it every single day. Do not carry used disposable masks back home, dispose them with precaution.