App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Here's why Bengaluru residents are reluctant to go out

Many celebrities of Kannada cinema say they will not step out of their homes despite easing of lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

After a nationwide lockdown for over two months, the Karnataka government has given permission to restaurants, religious places and malls to open doors for citizens from June 8 with some restrictions. The move is a big relief for many businesses, but will residents of Bengaluru make a beeline for them?

According to a Times of India report, many Bengaluru residents are hesitant to go out despite the easing of lockdown. The paper has asked the celebrities of Kannada cinema staying in Bengaluru whether they will step out of their homes, as the government is allowing the malls, religious places and restaurants to open. Here's what they say.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

Sriimurali, an actor from Kannada cinema, told TOI, "These are tough times and we need to try and contain our urge to step out as much as possible. I am not sure if I will visit any of these places soon, unless and until I am convinced about the venue, like, for instance, a hot spot run by people personally known to me who can guarantee me that I'm going to be fine".

related news

Also read: Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Kannada actress Meghana Gaonkar also echoed this view. "I will definitely not be stepping out. I think this will be the case for most of us till the end of this year, since there seems to be no containing of the virus at least for now. I see no point in anyone visiting these spaces, when you can cook at home. I might be fine with takeaway food, but I'm not revisiting my favourite cafes anytime soon," she said.

Unlock 1.0 LIVE Updates

Choreographer in Kannada cinema Sheetal Sharma explained that coronavirus has not gone anywhere. "I have a young son at home, so I need to be all the more careful. I feel there are enough people on the streets who have reasons to be there. Unless and until I have pressing matters, I will not head out," she noted.

Here are things to remember while stepping out in unlock 1.0

- Use a mask, sanitise your hands, maintain social distancing, follow these compulsory precautions in crowded places.

- If using a cloth /reusable mask, disinfect it every single day. Do not carry used disposable masks back home, dispose them with precaution.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Bengaluru #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

'We have come a long way': Hardeep Singh Puri remembers Air India's first-ever international flight

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.