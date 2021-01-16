MARKET NEWS

TRP scam: Ex-CEO Partho Dasgupta of BARC hospitalised

PTI
January 16, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST

Former CEO of ratings agency BARC, Partho Dasgupta, who was arrested in the alleged fake Television Ratings Point (TRP) case, has been admitted in the ICU of state-run JJ hospital in central Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.

Dasgupta was admitted to the ICU of JJ hospital and is on Oxygen support, he said.

Dasgupta was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.

A Mumbai court had earlier this month rejected the bail plea of Dasgupta, stating that he played a vital role in the scam.

The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta with "lakhs of rupees" to ramp up the news channels viewership.
TAGS: #BARC #Business #India #JJ Hospital #mumbai #Partho Dasgupta #TRP scam
first published: Jan 16, 2021 04:31 pm

