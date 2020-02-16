Tribal people not getting any jobs in Tripura: Manik Sarkar

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Saturday alleged that tribal people in Tripura are not getting any jobs as BJP workers and supporters are getting all work under MGNREGA and other government schemes.

As the tribal people have no jobs or work they are not able to purchase food, he alleged.

"There is no food, no work in the villages. Hunger and starvation has gripped rural tribal hamlets. People are forced to sell their infants due to poverty ... ", the Leader of the opposition in the Tripura Assembly said while addressing a gathering here to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

"The BJP workers and supporters have registered themselves in MGNREGA works and without doing any work they are simply looting all money of the poor people in the name of work", he said.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP was trying to curb the rights of the SC, ST and OBC community people.

"They (BJP) are trying to curb the rights of SC, ST and OBC community people. Not only this, they are also attacking the minority people by implementing CAA," he said.