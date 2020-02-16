App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tribal people not getting any jobs in Tripura: Manik Sarkar

As the tribal people have no jobs or work they are not able to purchase food, he alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Saturday alleged that tribal people in Tripura are not getting any jobs as BJP workers and supporters are getting all work under MGNREGA and other government schemes.

As the tribal people have no jobs or work they are not able to purchase food, he alleged.

"There is no food, no work in the villages. Hunger and starvation has gripped rural tribal hamlets. People are forced to sell their infants due to poverty ... ", the Leader of the opposition in the Tripura Assembly said while addressing a gathering here to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR.

Close

"The BJP workers and supporters have registered themselves in MGNREGA works and without doing any work they are simply looting all money of the poor people in the name of work", he said.

related news

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP was trying to curb the rights of the SC, ST and OBC community people.

"They (BJP) are trying to curb the rights of SC, ST and OBC community people. Not only this, they are also attacking the minority people by implementing CAA," he said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 08:36 am

tags #Manik Sarkar

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.