Delhi rains LIVE Updates: Yamuna above danger mark again in Delhi

Jul 24, 2023 / 09:28 am

Delhi rains LIVE Updates: The Yamuna's water level was recorded at 206.56 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge at 7:00 am on July 24.

The river crossed the danger mark on July 23 again, following increased discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana due to incessant rains in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Early on July 23, it surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, and later rose up to 206.42 metres.

The Northern Railway has suspended working of the Old Yamuna