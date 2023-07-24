Delhi rains LIVE Updates: Yamuna above danger mark again in Delhi

- A part of the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was washed away following heavy rainfall in the area.
Delhi rains LIVE Updates: The Yamuna's water level was recorded at 206.56 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge at 7:00 am on July 24.
The river crossed the danger mark on July 23 again, following increased discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana due to incessant rains in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Early on July 23, it surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, and later rose up to 206.42 metres.
The Northern Railway has suspended working of the Old Yamuna
The rising water level of the Yamuna has again raised concerns of a flood-like situation in the city and surrounding areas.
On July 23, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has spoken to the LG of Delhi, VK Saxena, about the rising water level of the Yamuna. Shah tweeted on July 23 afternoon about the update.
Furthermore, the Hindon river, Yamuna's tributary, in Noida, has also been witnessing rising water level for the past couple of days, submerging several low-lying areas on July 22. Police alerted people on the banks of the river on July 22 night, and later, nearly 200 people were evacuated following a flood alarm.
Operations at the 132KV power substation in Kanha Upvan were suspended on July 23 after water from the Hindon river submerged the station.
- The IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal Karnataka, predicting heavy rains on July 24. The district administrations in the region areon high alert, following the weather forecast.
- The weather office has also issued ayellow alert for the interiors of Northern Karnataka.
- In view of the incessant rains in several parts of Karnataka, district authorities across eight districts of the state have ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on July 24.
- The Deputy Commissioners of the districts of Kodagu, Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Hassan, Shivamogga, Udupi and some taluks in Dakshina Kannada passed the order following heavy rains in the state.
- The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Raigad district in Maharashtra.
- The district collector Yogesh Mhase has announced that all schools will remain closed in the district due to the incessant rains in the area.
- The IMD has issued a red alert for the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
- Heavy rainfall is predicted in Gujarat from July 24-26.
- Several regions of Maharashtra are also predicted to receive heavy rainfall till July 26, said the IMD.
- The weather bureau has put Mumbai on an orange alert. The city is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the next three days, as per the IMD.
- On July 23, Anil Vij, Haryana Home Minister, wrote to the Chief Minister of the state, Manohar Lal Khattar, urging him to construct concrete embankment along the Tangri river in Ambala to check overflow during heavy rains.
- A landslide near the Khopoli village on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has blocked all three lanes of the expressway.
- The landslide occurred at around 10:30 pm on July 23, blocking traffic movement towards Mumbai on the expressway. There are no reports of injuries in the incident, as per authorities.
- Authorities quickly swung into action following the incident to clear the debris brought down by the landslide.
- The Kerala government has declared a holiday for all educational institutes on July 24 in the districts of Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode.
- The IMD has issued an orange alert for these three districts.
- The weather bureau has also issued a yellow alert for Allapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Pallakad, Idduki.