Last Updated : May 25, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey star Balbir Singh Sr passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr, saying he will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances.

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir.

"Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, Singh also made a mark as a great mentor.

"Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers," he said.

Balbir Singh Sr died in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues.

 

First Published on May 25, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Balbir Singh #hockey #India #Narendra Modi

