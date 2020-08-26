These Railway stations in Bihar to are going to get an airport-like look

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is set to redevelop a total of five railway stations in the state of Bihar under East Central Railway zone. These railway stations will be redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as commercial hubs which will serve as a part of the Modi government’s Smart City Projects.

The list of the five railways stations in Bihar is Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, and Singrauli.

As per the details shared by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), these railway stations will be equipped with amenities like restaurants, food plaza, parking zones with links to station platforms, cafeteria, Internet, shopping areas as well as medical emergency booth among others as a way to offer the best services and experiences to passengers.

RLDA which is also a statutory body of the Ministry of Railways has taken up the redevelopment work of 62 railway stations across the Indian Railways network. As reported by Financial Express, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) too has taken up another 61 railway stations for their upgradation and modernization.

"These five railway stations will be developed on the pattern of airports. Once the redevelopment works are over, these railway stations will provide world-class amenities for passengers’ convenience and comfort said RLDA Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja.

He believes these developments will not only ensure better utilization but also help the value of the real estate in the state of Bihar.

In the first phase of the station redevelopment project, RLDA has prioritized prominent railway stations of the country like New Delhi, Dehradun, Tirupati, Puducherry, and Nellore.