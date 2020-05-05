App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana to run 40 trains a day for one week to send migrant workers home

These trains will start from various stations in the city, Warangal, Khammam and Ramagundam among other places, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said late on Monday night

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a major relief for migrant workers stranded in different parts of Telangana, the state government has said 40 special trains would be deployed per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry them to their native places in states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

These trains will start from various stations in the city, Warangal, Khammam and Ramagundam among other places, a release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said late on Monday night, announcing the massive evacuation exercise amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The destinations of these trains will be various places in Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, it said, three days after the first such special train carrying 1,200 workers was operated from Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand after the Railways acceded to the request of the state government.

Close

The Railways has announced operation of "Shramik Special" trains to ferry the migrant workers. Rao held a review meeting with senior officials on the hardships being faced by the labourers, stranded in different parts of the state.

related news

"The CM had taken a decision to run special trains for the migrant workers to reach their destination.

The CM spoke to SC Railway General manager Sri Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange for 40 special trains from Tuesday," the release said. State Nodal officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Additional DG of police Jitender have been appointed as special officers to oversee the return of the stranded workers, the release said.

Many workers have already registered their names to go to their native places by the special trains. The Chief Minister appealed them not to be distressed as his government was making necessary arrangements.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #India #Migrant #Telangana #workers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Centre rubbishes claim that it will provide Rs 50,000 to each ration card holder

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Abbott to bring COVID-19 antibody test to India by May-end

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

Coronavirus pandemic | Fresh lot of rapid antibody test kits to arrive soon

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.