Tamil Nadu Governor calls for following eco-friendly path to preserve

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today called for following an eco-friendly path to preserve nature and "bequeath" its resources to the future generations.

"It is our duty to preserve nature and bequeath its resources to succeeding generations in a manner that is sustainable, by following an eco-friendly path," he said. In his address after inaugurating the International Environmental Day, Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Tree Plantation Day Celebrations at Government Higher Secondary School here, Purohit said India's agricultural practices were always sustainable.

"Our ancestors knew the practice of sustainable development. That is the reason why India has had a continuing civilisation for more than 5000 years. The agricultural practices were sustainable," he noted.

While many technological innovations in the last two centuries have improved the standard of living, "it is important to draw the line so that we do not exceed limits," he said. "Today the use of petrol and petroleum products, the use of plastics and mindless dependence on artificial chemicals have resulted in serious environmental damage.

That is why the nations of the world met at Paris in 2015 to control carbon emissions," Purohit said. Global warming was emerging as a major problem and threatens to wipe out large populations if left uncontrolled, he added. Mere enjoyment and economic prosperity without sustainable development will be short-lived and short-sighted, he said, adding Indian festivals like Pongal, Chhath and Ganga Aarthi "teach us how to respect nature.

" Purohit also listed out various initiatives undertaken in Raj Bhavan, his official residence, to "safeguard mother nature." "Lights and fans and air-conditioners are switched off when not needed. The dry leaves that are strewn over the huge area of Raj Bhavan are collected and converted into vermicompost," he said, adding the compost will now be distributed to schools to encourage children to use organic manure.