English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Surge in Maha COVID-19 cases limited to few districts; hospitalisations low: minister

    According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state is limited to a few districts, and despite the increase, hospitalizations remain at 2-3%.

    PTI
    June 15, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state is restricted to certain districts, and despite the spike, hospitalisations remain at 2-3 per cent. Seeking to allay the concerns over the rising COVID-19 graph, Tope said no new variant is detected except Omicron. Seeking to allay the concerns over the rising COVID-19 graph, Tope said no new variant is detected except Omicron. Seeking to allay the concerns over the rising COVID-19 graph,

    He, however, informed that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40 per cent and the health department is maintaining vigil. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths. Mumbai reported 2,293 infections, the highest daily count since January 23.

    "The spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in Maharashtra. The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2 to 3 per cent," Tope said. The minister appealed to parents and teachers to ensure vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.

    "As a precaution, testing has been increased," he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #positivity rate
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 07:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.