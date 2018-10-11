App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging West Bengal's decision to grant funds for Durga Puja celebrations

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was apprised that on Wednesday the Calcutta High Court had refused to interfere with the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to grant money to Puja committees in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday an appeal challenging the West Bengal government's decision to grant Rs 10,000 each to puja committees in the state for Durga Puja celebrations.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was apprised that on Wednesday the Calcutta High Court had refused to interfere with the Mamata Banerjee government's decision to grant money to Puja committees in the state.

The bench also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was told by lawyer Saurav Dutta, who had filed an appeal against the high court's decision, that the decision of the state government was against the established principle of law and sought an urgent hearing on his plea.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Current Affairs #Durga Puja celebrations #India #Supreme Court #west bengal

