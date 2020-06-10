App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court to hear AGR case on June 11

The Supreme Court on March 18 held that no further objections to its orders would be allowed against payable dues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on June 11.

The SC had earlier reprimanded Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for allowing telecoms to arrive at dues payable through self-assessment.

While hearing the DoT plea on the AGR case, a bench of the Supreme Court of India on March 18 held that no further objections to its orders would be allowed against payable dues.

Close

In its order, the three-judge bench comprising Justices Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah held that no self-assessment can be done and no further objection would be entertained.

related news

“All dues as per our judgement will have to be paid, including interest and penalty. The Solicitor General had filed a plea seeking reasonable time, we will consider this plea on the next date,” the order stated.

Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel, two of India's top three carriers, owed the bulk of the dues.

Bharti Airtel said it has paid Rs 13,000 crore as AGR dues. Though Bharti said that amount covers all outstanding dues, it is less than half of the company's liability as estimated by the DoT.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore out of the "self-assessed" liability of Rs 21,533 crore it estimates it owes, but much lower than the government demand.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Department of Telecommunications #DoT #India #Supreme Court #Vodafone-Idea

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | University V-Cs in Maharashtra say they are ready to conduct final-year exams: Report

Coronavirus impact | University V-Cs in Maharashtra say they are ready to conduct final-year exams: Report

Coronavirus impact | Bollywood to now create film sets virtually, cut down on-location shoots

Coronavirus impact | Bollywood to now create film sets virtually, cut down on-location shoots

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules for Dadra and Nagar Haveli: What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.