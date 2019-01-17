Sumitra Mahajan to inaugurate water convention in Madhya Pradesh

Nearly 1,200 experts from India and abroad will deliberate on issues related to water at a convention to be held in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh from Friday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh's Public Health Engineering Minister Sukhdev Panse would inaugurate the three-day convention, being organised by the Indian Water Works Association (IWWA), an organiser told reporters here on Wednesday.

Experts would present papers and discuss issues related to drinking water, sewage disposal, water audit and optimal designing of sewage network, and also make recommendations on these subjects, he said.

"The event's theme is 'Water Sector Infrastructure; Evolution and Development'," another organiser said.

Delegates from the US, Japan, Korea and Singapore and nearly 200 students from top institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), would attend the convention, he added.

IWWA is a voluntary body of professionals concerned and connected with water supply for municipal, industrial, agricultural uses and treatment and disposal of waste water, according to its website.