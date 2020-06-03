App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stay on 69,000 UP govt teachers' appointment: Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt

"Paper leak, cut-off controversy, fake evaluation and wrong answer key -- Due to all these shortcomings of the UP government, the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers is pending," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.

PTI
File image
File image

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the stay on the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers, saying the youth are suffering the most due to the negligence of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

Her attack on the UP government came hours after the Allahabad High Court stayed the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in Uttar Pradesh.

"69,000 teachers recruitment case: Once again the dreams of the youth of Uttar Pradesh have been eclipsed. Due to the chaos of the UP government, all the recruitments are stuck in the court," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Close

"Paper leak, cut-off controversy, fake evaluation and wrong answer key -- Due to all these shortcomings of the UP government, the matter of recruitment of 69,000 teachers is pending," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said.

related news

The government's negligence is hitting the youth the most, she said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Allahabad High Court #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #teachers #Uttar Preadesh #Yogi Adityanath

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Global air passenger traffic plunges 94.3% in April: IATA

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Retailers received ‘little support' from banks to tide over COVID crisis: RAI Survey

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

Cauliflower and cheaper beer as Prague puts local tourists first

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.