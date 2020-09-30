172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|south-eastern-railway-launches-operation-my-saheli-to-enhance-security-of-women-passengers-5903311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

South Eastern Railway launches 'Operation My Saheli' to enhance security of women passengers

''Operation My Saheli (friend) gives security to women passengers from the originating point to the destination, the SER spokesman said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The South Eastern Railway has launched a project to boost the security of women passengers in trains during their entire journey, an official said.

''Operation My Saheli (friend) gives security to women passengers from the originating point to the destination, the SER spokesman said.

Initiated as a pilot project, it has been introduced in three trains Howrah-Yeshvantpur Duronto Special, Howrah- Ahmedabad Special and Howrah-Mumbai Special since September 18.

Close

"Teams of women sub-inspectors interact with lady passengers in the train at the starting station, briefing them about precautions and they are provided emergency contact numbers," IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SER, D B Kasar said.

The sub-inspector teams collect the seat numbers and contacts of a specified number of women passengers and remain in touch with them throughout their journey, the spokesman said in a statement.

The information is also passed to all scheduled stoppage stations and destination stations, it said.

"This is an effort to provide women passengers an environment in which they feel safe, secure and comfortable during their journey," Kasar said.

The project has been executed under the framework of the ''Nirbhaya Fund'', and it does not involve any additional expenditure under the head of Railways, the statement added.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.