    Singer KK passes away in Kolkata at the age of 53

    KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 12:26 AM IST
    Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53.

    KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

    "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

    KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:10 am
