172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|shivraj-singh-chouhan-announces-jobs-in-mp-govt-to-be-exclusively-for-people-from-the-state-5722451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces MP govt jobs to be exclusively for state's youth

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government will be taking necessary legal steps to ensure that jobs in the state are reserved for local people

File Image
File Image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 18 announced that jobs in the MP government will be exclusively for the state's youth, according to an ANI report.

Chouhan said the government will be taking necessary legal steps to ensure that government jobs in the state are available only to the local people.

The announcement came three days after the chief minister said preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state while addressing the state-level Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on August 15.

Close

Madhya Pradesh youths will be given priority in government jobs. It is our duty to be concerned about the youths of our state at a time when job opportunities are scarce," he said.

related news

"We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark- sheets of Class X and XII," Chouhan added.

The chief minister said that the government will work for the development of skills among the state's youths.

"For this, a skill development park, worth around Rs 600 crore, is being set up in Bhopal with the help of Singapore," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh #MP government jobs #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.