Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces MP govt jobs to be exclusively for state's youth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 18 announced that jobs in the MP government will be exclusively for the state's youth, according to an ANI report.

Chouhan said the government will be taking necessary legal steps to ensure that government jobs in the state are available only to the local people.

The announcement came three days after the chief minister said preference would be given to local youths for government jobs in the state while addressing the state-level Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on August 15.

Madhya Pradesh youths will be given priority in government jobs. It is our duty to be concerned about the youths of our state at a time when job opportunities are scarce," he said.

"We will put in place such a mechanism that will ensure employment to local youths on the basis of their mark- sheets of Class X and XII," Chouhan added.

The chief minister said that the government will work for the development of skills among the state's youths.

"For this, a skill development park, worth around Rs 600 crore, is being set up in Bhopal with the help of Singapore," he added.

