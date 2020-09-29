172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|shekhar-kapur-named-as-the-president-of-ftii-will-head-governing-council-too-5901691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shekhar Kapur named as the president of FTII, will head governing council too

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that Kapur has been appointed to these posts.

PTI
File image
File image

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was on September 29 appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and as the chairman of the institute's governing council, an official said.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced that Kapur has been appointed to these posts. The 74-year-old filmmaker's tenure will be till March 3, 2023, the official said.

Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002). Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.
