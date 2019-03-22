Separatist leader Yasin Malik's JKLF banned by Centre under anti-terror law

Indian police officers try to detain Mohammad Yasin Malik (in white), Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, during a protest march in Srinagar December 17, 2018. (Image: Reuters)

The Centre has banned Yasin Malik-led separatist outfit Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) under the anti-terror law.

The outfit has been banned for alleged promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials have said.

Home Secretary Rajib Gauba told media persons, "The JKLF has been at the forefront of separatists activities. Yasin Malik was the mastermind of the Kasmiri Pandit genocide. JKLF was also responsible for the murder of 4 IAF officers. JKLF has also been known to be a source of funding for terror in Kashmir"

Officials have said the organisation has been banned under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Its chief Yasin Malik is under arrest and at present lodged in Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.



Banning & expecting normalcy is akin to living in a fool’s paradise.

These are methods, that didn’t work then and won’t work now. We are a democracy: we need to be civil enough to agree to disagree in a manner that behooves a democratic polity. — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) March 22, 2019

Tanvir Sadiq, advisor to NC leader Omar Abdullah, has tweeted:

This is the second organisation in Jammu and Kashmir which has been banned this month. Earlier, the Centre had banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had cracked down on Malik and Syed Ali Shah Geelani slapping a penalty of over Rs 14 lakh and confiscating their assets.