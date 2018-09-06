App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Schneider's deal to acquire L&T's electrical, automation biz to boost manufacturing: Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu also said the project will be one of the largest ever investments in manufacturing sector by a French company in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said acquisition of Larsen & Toubro's electrical and industry automation division by Schneider Electric will spur growth in domestic manufacturing in line with the 'Make in India' initiative of the government. He said this in a meeting with Jean Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and Chief Executive Office, Schneider Electric here today.

This project, combined with Schneider Electric's digital know-how, will result in greater domestic production, increased exports, reduced imports and effectively provide a wide range of product offerings at competitive prices, the commerce ministry said in a statement quoting the minister.

It said that Schneider Electric has entered into an agreement to acquire Larsen & Toubro Electrical and Industry Automation division.

Prabhu also said the project will be one of the largest ever investments in manufacturing sector by a French company in the country.

related news

With the project, India will become the third largest country of operation for Schneider Electric at par with France, it said.

The minister expressed hope that the Schneider Electric will make efforts to develop India as the fourth hub globally to cater to the growing Indian market as well as develop it as the manufacturing and R&D hub for export to other new and emerging markets, including Africa, the Middle East, and South-East Asia.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:06 am

tags #Business #Larsen & Toubro #Make in India #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.