    Satyendar Jain bail: SC directs sessions court to hear ED plea seeking transfer of hearing on September 22

    The ED had arrested Jain and two others in a case based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR lodged against the Aam Aadmi Party leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    PTI
    September 21, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a sessions court here to take up on September 22 an Enforcement Directorate application seeking transfer of bail hearing of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case to another judge.

    Observing that any accused is entitled to an expeditious hearing of his bail plea, a three-judge bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud asked the principal district and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue court to take up the petition for hearing.

    "We clarify that any party aggrieved by the decision on the transfer petition can seek appropriate remedies available in law. The forum for the hearing of bail will depend upon the decision of the District Judge," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha.

    Principal District and Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Gupta had on September 19 stayed the proceedings of the bail hearing and issued notice to Jain and other co-accused in the case on an ED application seeking transfer of the case to another judge.

    Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies linked to him.
    Tags: #CBI #Central Bureau of Investigation #ED #Enforcement Directorate #Prevention of Corruption Act #Satyendar Jain #Supreme Court
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 03:45 pm
