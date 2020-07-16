App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sachin Pilot camp moves Rajasthan HC, challenges notice seeking MLAs' disqualification from assembly

The plea against the disqualification notices sent from the Speaker's office to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs will be heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

PTI

The Rajasthan High Court will hear Thursday afternoon a petition filed on behalf of the Sachin Pilot camp, challenging a move to disqualify dissident MLAs from the state assembly.

The plea against the disqualification notices sent from the Speaker's office to Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs will be heard by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The 19 MLAs were sent notices Tuesday by the Speaker after the Congress complained that the MLAs had defied a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajasthan #Rajasthan High Court #Sachin Pilot

