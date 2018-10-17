Sabarimala temple opening LIVE: Section 144 to be imposed in four places including Pamban and Nilakkal at midnight

5 devotees, 15 policemen injured in Sabarimala violence; 10 KRTC buses damaged: Kerala minister

EP Jayarajan, the Minister for Industries in Kerala government, while reacting to the violence in Sabarimala blamed "RSS goons" for the unrest.

"The unrest is because of RSS criminals... they are behind all this," Jayarajan said.

The minister added that 5 devotees and 15 policemen have been injured in the violence. He also said that 10 Kerala Road Transport Corporation buses have also been damaged.

Jayarajan said that non-bailable warrants are being issued against those involved in attacks over journalists.