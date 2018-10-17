Sabarimala temple opening LIVE: Section 144 to be imposed in four places including Pamban and Nilakkal at midnight

Live now
Oct 17, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
5 devotees, 15 policemen injured in Sabarimala violence; 10 KRTC buses damaged: Kerala minister
Section 144 to be imposed in four places including Pamban and Nilakkal
Political parties engage in a slugfest ahead of the temple being opened for women
2 women forced to turn back amid protests
Heavy security at base camps
CM Vijayan warns of stern action
Protests against women’s entry
Temple gates to open at 5.00 pm
5 devotees, 15 policemen injured in Sabarimala violence; 10 KRTC buses damaged: Kerala minister
EP Jayarajan, the Minister for Industries in Kerala government, while reacting to the violence in Sabarimala blamed "RSS goons" for the unrest.
"The unrest is because of RSS criminals... they are behind all this," Jayarajan said.
The minister added that 5 devotees and 15 policemen have been injured in the violence. He also said that 10 Kerala Road Transport Corporation buses have also been damaged.
Jayarajan said that non-bailable warrants are being issued against those involved in attacks over journalists.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacts to Sabarimala violence
"Everyone should respect the decision of supreme court. No one should protest against the decision of court. No one is above the law," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, reports NDTV.
Section 144 to be imposed in four places including Pamban and Nilakkal
P. B. Nooh, District Collector has told media persons:"If there was a silent and peaceful protest as mentioned by Rahul Easwar [who was detained earlier today], police would not have taken action".
"Section 144 will be imposed by midnight in four places – Pamba, Nilakkal, Sannidhanam, Elavunkal", he added.
Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition has told CNN-News 18: "Congress is not attacking anybody, and definitely the attack on journalists is not tolerable. Those who are protesting there, are BJP and RSS people. Nowhere, Congress people are engaged in this kind of hooliganism or vandalism."
Portals of the Sabarimala Temple opened at 5 pm today. The devotees can offer prayers till 10.30 pm today. The portals will remain open till October 22.
– ANI
Amid violent protests and tightened security, the doors of Sabarimala temple opened a little before 5pm on Wednesday. The devotees had been lining up at the temple gates since morning.
– CNN-News18
Just In: Sabarimala temple gates open but women blocked from entering.
– CNN-News 18
Hindu outfits in Kerala have announced a 24-hour ‘hartal’ on Thursday, CNN-News 18 has reported.
Political parties engage in a slugfest ahead of the temple being opened for women
K Surendran, BJP, state general secretary told CNN-News18: "We are not responsible for any kind of violence, the government and the police are responsible for this".
“We don’t have to do anything with those civilians responsible for violence. We suspect CPI(M) hand in this violence. The BJP and the RSS are nowhere responsible” he added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader, K Sudhakaran told media persons, “It is the police that is provoking the devotees. We fully stand by the devotees.”
The Police van has been vandalised by the protestors, CNN-News 18 has reported.
Meanwhile, the Kerala police has resorted to lathi-charging the protestors who retaliated by throwing stones at the police.
Women journalists have been heckled, their vehicles smashed by protesters who besieged the road leading to the temple.
National television showed protesters wearing black and saffron turbans running after women journalists’ cars and violently pounding the vehicles in a bid to stop them from proceeding to Pamba from Nilakkal on their way to Sabarimala.
The Police van has been vandalised by the protestors, CNN-News 18 has reported.
Meanwhile, the Kerala police has resorted to lathi-charging the protestors who retaliated by throwing stones at the police.
Women hold placards as they attend a protest march called by various Hindu organizations against the lifting of the ban by Supreme Court that allowed entry of women of menstruating age to the Sabarimala temple, in Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
Over 20 people including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan taken into custody in Nilakkal and Pamba for protesting against entry of women in age group 10 to 50 to Sabarimala temple, news agency ANI has reported.
Activist Rahul Easwar, who has been vocal about his support to 'Save the Sabarimala' campaign has been detained by the Kerala Police.
EP Jayarajan, Minister for Industries and Sports in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, told media persons that there a deliberate effort being made to disrupt law and order; and that "these attacks on journalists are being carried out because of that".
"The Kerala government will not stand by this and will take action", he assured.
CPI leader D Raja told CNN-News 18: "I strongly condemn the attack on media persons and on women who have decided to go to the Sabarimala shrine. These protests are organised and led by the BJP-RSS combined. They want to disturb communal harmony. There is nothing to blame the Kerala government for.
When asked about the Kerala government's failure to manage the situation, D Raja said, "I don't buy this argument. Kerala government is trying its best to protect law and order. It is the BJP which is creating the problem.
Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennatanni has condemned the violence and has accused the BJP and the RSS for causing the violence and the mismanagement of the LDF government in Kerala to contain the situation.
– CNN-News18
Director General of Police (DGP) Loknanth Behera has warned that people who blocked the vehicles carrying Ayyappa devotees would be arrested and booked.
2 women devotees forced to turn back amid protests
Two women devotees could not proceed to the shrine amid protests.
A woman from Andhra Pradesh, in the below 50 year age group, who tried to climb the Sabarimala Hills to reach the Lord Ayyappa temple, returned to Pamba following protests by male devotees.
She was provided security by the police to climb the hills but was forced to return after protests.
A woman from Alappuzha district, said to be in the below 50 years age group, who was on the way to Sabarimala armed with the Supreme Court order was stopped from proceeding at the Pathanamthitta bus terminal by passengers.
The passengers including women chanting Ayyappa mantra urged the woman, Liby, not to violate the centuries-old custom of the shrine where women in the menstruating age group are not allowed.
Liby said she would climb the hills and no one had the right to violate the freedom granted by the Supreme Court. She was later escorted out to the bus station by the police. (PTI)