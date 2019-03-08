App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions in Srinagar as separatists call for strike against slapping of PSA on Yasin Malik

The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident in view of the strike called by separatists.

Representative Image
Representative Image
The authorities on March 8 imposed restrictions in parts of the city here as a precautionary measure in view of a strike called by separatists against slapping of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and ban on Jaamat-e-Islami (JeI). Restrictions have been imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the curbs under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) were imposed in Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj, Safakadal and Maisuma police station areas of the city.

The officials said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident in view of the strike called by separatists.

The separatists -- under the banner of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) -- on March 7 called for a strike on March 8 against booking of the JKLF chairman and others under the PSA, the crackdown on separatists, ban on JeI and "attempts to tinker with hereditary state subject law under the pretext of 35-A and intimidating raids of the NIA against Kashmiris".

"Arbitrary arrest and detention of senior resistance leader and chairman JKLF and many others under the draconian PSA and shifting of Malik to Kot Balwal jail in Jammu is the most condemnable act.

"This spree of arrests, ban on JeI and attempts to tinker with hereditary state subject law under the pretext of 35-A and intimidating NIA raids on Kashmiris deserves our stiff protest and resistance and people of Kashmir, besides holding peaceful protests after Friday prayers, will also observe a complete shutdown tomorrow on 8th March 2019," the JRL said in a statement.

The JRL comprises of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Malik.

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remained shut in the city, the officials said.

They said public transport was off the roads while a few private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city.

Similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said.

The authorities have put Mirwaiz -- who is the chairman of the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference -- under house arrest, while Geelani -- who heads the hardline faction of the Hurriyat -- continued to remain under house detention for some time now.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 11:07 am

tags #India #JeI #Politics

