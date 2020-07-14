Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress Legislative Party meeting to start at 10 am
Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him.
Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: The power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority. Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering legislators large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.
Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him. The Congress on Monday said its doors remain open for Sachin Pilot.
Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs, senior leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters on Monday. The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, has asked its legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot. Catch all the LIVE updates here:
Top
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates | Have given a chance to Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pand
We are giving a second chance to Sachin Pilot. Have asked him to attend today's CLP meet. I hope today all MLAs come and give solidarity to leadership for which people of Rajasthan voted. We all want to work for the development of state: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande tells ANI.
Our support to Gehlot government continues: BTP MLA Ramprasa
BTP president Maheshbhai Vasava issued a whip to both the MLAs directing them not to vote for the Congress or the BJP or in support of Gehlot or Pilot in case a floor test is held in the assembly. Disciplinary action will be taken if the MLAs ignore the whip, BTP state in-charge Rameshbhai Vasava said.
"It is for the party and not for the MLAs to decide whom to vote and support," he said. Both the MLAs were present in the Congress legislature party meeting held at chief minister's residence. "Our support to the government continues," BTP MLA Ramprasad said. (PTI)
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates | CLP meet at to start at 10 am
Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala announced the CLP will meet again at 10 am on Tuesday at the hotel, a move seen as another attempt by the party to get the dissidents back into the fold.
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates | BTP asks MLAs to be neutral, neither support Gehlot nor Pilot
The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, has asked its legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot. The BTP has also asked its MLAs neither to align with the Congress nor the BJP during the ongoing political crisis in the state. (PTI)
Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates | The Congress grappled with a crisis in Rajasthan, the top party leadership on Monday appeared to go all out to pacify Sachin Pilot, who has raised a revolt against chief minister Ashok Gehlot, with senior party leaders saying that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked to the rebel leader. The Congress leadership has also assured Pilot of quick redressal of his concerns, party sources said. (PTI)