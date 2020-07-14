Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Congress Legislative Party meeting to start at 10 am

Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: The power struggle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot has deepened with those in Pilot's camp claiming that there have been repeated attempts to undermine his authority. Gehlot on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering legislators large sums of money and said his administration is not just stable but will complete its five-year term.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him. The Congress on Monday said its doors remain open for Sachin Pilot.

Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs, senior leader Randeep Surjewala told reporters on Monday. The Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, has asked its legislators to remain neutral and not align either with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot or his deputy Sachin Pilot. Catch all the LIVE updates here: