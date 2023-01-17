Rajasthan chief minister to present state budget on February 8

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state's budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 8.
The budget session of the state assembly is scheduled to begin on January 23.
This will be the last full budget of the present Congress-led government in the state.
Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the budget will be focused on youths."The budget will be presented on February 8. Last year, a separate budget for agriculture was presented and this time the budget will be focused on youths and students," Gehlot told reporters here.